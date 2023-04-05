Quarme Zaggy bags two nominations at Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023

Music of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: Ebenezer Afum, Contributor

Ever since the presence of Ghanaian highlife artiste, Quarme Zaggy was felt on the Ghanaian music scene and beyond, he has consistently been working hard.



His hard work over the years has manifested in the various hit songs he has been releasing, the nominations and awards he has been winning as well as the numerous shows he has been performing at all over the country.



Once again, his hard work has been made evident with the release of the list of nominees for the second edition of the Ghana Music Awards Europe. The list of nominees was announced at an impressive event held at the Airport View Hotel over the weekend.



As an authentic highlife artist and obviously a force to reckon with on the music scene, Quarme Zaggy bagged two nominations for the Ghana Music Awards Europe.



He was nominated in the Highlife Song of the Year as well as the Highlife Artiste of the Year categories. For the Highlife Artiste of the Year category, Quarme Zaggy comes face-to-face against the likes Kwabena Kwabena, Kwaisey Pee, Akwaboah, Bisa K Dei, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, and Daddy Lumba.



Speaking to megashowbiz.com in an exclusive interview after the release of the nominees' list, Quarme Zaggy noted that for him to be nominated among other great highlife artists is a clear manifestation of the immense highlife talent he possesses and his contribution to making Highlife music recognized all over the world.



He made it emphatically clear that, he would do anything possible to clinch the award. For the Highlife Song of the Year category, Quarme Zaggy's Galamsey got nominated and with all things being equal, Quarme Zaggy is also hopeful of causing an upset and winning that award.



The Ghana Music Awards Europe would come alive on May 6, 2023, in France at Salle Atrium Route De Cormeilles 95100 Argenteuil.