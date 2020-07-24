You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 24Article 1015390

Music of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Pzeefire drops debatable song for Africa titled 'Suffer Suffer'

Artiste Pzeefire


As promised, we are glad to inform you that “Suffer Suffer” by Speech Production’s signee Pzeefire is now officially out and available on all online stores.

The song talks about how Africa has suffered and continues to suffer all these years all because of the failure of politicians to unite and manage our resources very well.

In spite of Africa’s great resources Africans continue to Suffer just because of its selfish and greedy politicians. It was produced by ABe Music with SpcGhst and ABe on the sax.

