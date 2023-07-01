Pundit slams 'sexist' Sarkodie, rebukes him for 'Try Me' song

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 July 2023
Entertainment pundit, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare, said he isn’t shocked about Sarkodie’s utterances at Yvonne Nelson in his song, adding, the rapper has always been what he described as a ‘sexist’.
According to him, Sarkodie’s raps mostly focus on women’s breasts and buttocks, and his ‘Try Me’ response to Yvonne, is a reflection of that.
Expanding his points, he said the rapper’s usual spewing of ‘ill-mannered’ raps streamlined the free flow of his vulgar attacks at Yvonne, adding that he just sought an opportunity to do what he usually does.
“Sarkodie has always been a sexist. You’ll know by the way he goes about his rap. He is always talking about breasts, buttocks, and so on. Sexism! His song about Yvonne Nelson was another opportunity for him to throw such things at her,” he stated during a discussion on E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa.
He added it would have been in the best interest of Sarkodie to have ignored Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.
“We know his utterances can be vile, but there are even rap contenders who have thrown shades at him and he never responded. So it would’ve been better to ignore this,” he maintained.
Meanwhile, massive reactions have since welcomed Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ song, which tackles Yvonne’s claims of being impregnated and jilted by him after life-threatening abortion complications.
Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online
Sarkodie has released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.
One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.
In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.
However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.
Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.
Yvonne Nelson’s rants
After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.
She has tackled the lyrics and responded to the parts that hurt her the most.
