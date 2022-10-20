Publicity stunt, Kuami Eugene is preparing to release a song - Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has argued that all the controversies and cooked-up stories which are targeted at making fans believe that Kuami Eugene is leaving Lynx Entertainment are part of the grand scheme to generate attention for his upcoming project.



“I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa [downcast emoji],” the musician nicknamed ‘Rock Star’ tweeted today, Monday, October 17, 2022.



Abeiku believes that Eugene pulled a publicity stunt by dropping hints of his exit when, in fact, he is on good terms with his management.



Speaking on his show on Okay FM, the presenter stated that there is no cause for alarm.



"Kuami, I put it to you that that tweet and post claiming that you are tired is all for hype. It is to create a buzz for your upcoming song. Stop that. Stop deceiving us because you haven't parted ways with Lynx Entertainment and to bloggers who have reported that Kuami Eugene is leaving Lynx Entertainment, I want to tell you that it is all lies," he said.



Meanwhile, Eugene on Wednesday announced that he has signed a deal with EMPIRE, an American distribution company and record label.



The tweet by the VGMA Artist Of The Year 2020 read: "My New Family @EMPIRE @EMPIREAfrica."



















