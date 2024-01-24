Provide tax cuts for businesses that support creative arts - DKB suggests

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Popular Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has called for companies that support culture and arts activities to enjoy tax rebates.



This, according to him, would motivate more people to invest in the showbiz industry.



He made this suggestion in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, where he shared his ideas on how to make the comedy industry more viable.



He said that a policy that gives tax breaks to sponsors of showbiz activities would help boost the sector.



“It’s a bill I will present to parliament through a very good MP who understands creative arts. Some states in Nigeria have this tax rebate concept when your corporate social responsibility is not only about giving Jollof and money to poor people on the streets but also sponsoring creative arts. So when you sponsor creative arts, at the end of the year when you file your tax returns you get a tax rebate," he said.



DKB's call follows various grievances by creative arts industry players about paying taxes on their various activities.



While the creatives admit that they have to pay their taxes for the development of the nation, many claim that the challenges of the arts industry make it hard for them to make profits, let alone pay their taxes.



Creatives such as comedians OB Amponsah and Lekzy DeComic and the team lead for ImageBureau, George Quaye, have urged the government to find more suitable ways of taxing arts related events.



