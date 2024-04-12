Provide proof or forever hold your peace - Charterhouse warns Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charterhouse, the organisation behind Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has challenged gospel singer Brother Sammy to provide proof of the recent accusations he made concerning colleague artiste Nacee and the TGMA board.



Recall that in a previous interview, Sammy asserted that he was not nominated for an award because he believed Nacee, who was part of the nomination board, harboured a bias against him.



He claimed that he would only be nominated for an award if he (Nacee) died.



Reacting to the claims in a live interview on Hitz FM on April 12, the Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, denied these claims.



He stated that Nacee isn't part of the board and urged Sammy to stop making false statements.



“With respect to the board bit, I can confidently say that Nacee is not on it. The Bible commands us to tell the truth. And Brother Sammy is a gospel musician, which means that he should be aligned with the tenets of the Bible,” he said.



Klah further dared Sammy to show any proof that Nacee was on the board or else stop making such claims.



“I dare him to prove, to submit any form of evidence that clearly shows that Nacee is on the board because this doesn't sit well with us.



“And it's inappropriate for him to say that. If you suspect it, that doesn't mean that it is.



“If he can't [provide evidence], then he should forever hold his peace with respect to this," he said.



Klah also stated that all artistes' work, including Sammy's, would undergo fair review for award nominations if submitted.



“If he submits his work just like any other person, at the end of the day, it will be reviewed. And once it is reviewed and there is any merit to it in any of the categories, it will be reviewed and if it has to be there, it will certainly be put in there, he said.



He hoped everyone would focus on truthfulness and avoid legal issues over false accusations.



ID/BB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.