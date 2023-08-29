‘Proud Mrs. Duah’ – Afia Schwarzenegger announces her second marriage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has left netizens in shock as she posted pictures of herself in a wedding gown on her Instagram page.



The 41-year-old in a series of posts from Manhattan in New York in the late hours of August 28, left many speechless with the wedding pictures and videos.



While the groom was nowhere to be found in her posts, Afia Schwarzenegger referred to herself as “Mrs. Duah” in one of the posts and gave photo credits to someone she referred to as “Mr. J.B Duah” in another post.



Her caption read, “Mondays are for celebrity weddings..Married my best friend today. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Prophet Ogyaba for everything."



This would be her second marriage after her first marriage with Lawrence Abrokwah ended in a messy cheating scandal back in 2017.



Many on social media have congratulated the actress for her successful marriage and have wished her a happy marriage. Others are, however, skeptical about the news.





ID/BBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.