Protect highlife music at all costs - Mikki Osei-Berko

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei-Berko, has said that Ghana should not let highlife music die.



According to him, highlife music is a part of Ghana's culture, and should not be renamed Afrobeats by other people.



Speaking to Kwame Dadzie from Joy FM, Mikki Osei-Berko argued that highlife music is ingrained in Ghanaian culture. Thus, allowing it to die out would be detrimental to the country’s culture.



He cited the case of Jamiaca and reggae music, and called for the genre to be protected.



"There is no culture without music and Ghana we have been so blessed with our kind of genre of music. Are we letting it die? Or are we letting people re-christen it and call it Afrobeats and lose it just like that?



"I don’t think Jamaica will do that to reggae music. Ghana should stand firm with highlife music, improve it, and grow it," he stated.



Highlife music is a type of music that started in Ghana in the 19th century. It has changed over time and influenced other types of music.



However, some people who love culture think that highlife music should not be forgotten or replaced by new music.



