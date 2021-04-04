Proposing to Bullet nearly cost me my career - Kiki Marley

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Rufftown Records new signee, Kiki Marley, has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she nearly lost the contract with the label after proposing to the CEO Bullet.



According to her, she fell in love with Bullet and expressed her feelings, but as professional as Bullet was, he declined and "I nearly lost an opportunity to be signed onto the label”.



She also rubbished claims that she gave herself to Bullet clarifying that, she was the one who proposed because she fell in love.



Kiki Marley said after Bullet signed her, she developed feelings for him, but when she opened up to him, he rejected her and told her to concentrate on the work.



She described Bullet as a man who is committed to developing talented people especially females.



She said the CEO spotted her talent and decided to invest in her and has since not regretted joining the family.



Kiki Marley has promised to release great tracks for her fans and has asked Ghanaians to support her craft.



Kiki Marley said she was inspired to join Rufftown Records because of late Ebony's talent.



She said after she discovered Bullet wrote all the songs for the late Ebony, she felt it would be great working with him.



Kiki stressed Bullet never proposed nor took advantage of her but she was the one who took the bold step in proposing to him.



”When I proposed, he warned me to focus on my career. He told me the reason he signed me was that the females in the industry were few, and I was talented hence, I should focus on my career. After that, he withdrew from me. I had to apologise before he forgave me, and we started working again,” she concluded.