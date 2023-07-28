Propose to men once in a while - Ladies encouraged

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Reality TV star Victoria Adeyele aka Vee has tipped women on relationship.

She argued it was alright for women to woo men, encouraging her gender to do some once in a while.



According to her, women should also imbibe the culture of taking chances and chasing after men they desire no matter how daunting it may seem.



“Toast these guys once in a while. Go for what you like,” she tweeted.



Vee is a musician based in Lagos State. She born and raised in London; and moved to Lagos almost four years ago to build her musical career.



Tagged the “Queen of flames” on the reality TV show, Vee considers herself a preacher of love and a fighter.



She was one of the housemates that competed for the grand prize of N85 million on the fifth edition of Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show.



During a discussion section with her fellow housemates on the show, Vee revealed she didn’t go to the high institution because of her look for music and the high cost of tuition fees in London.



She also stated that she didn’t want to dislike her course if she studied any.



Prior to BBNaija, Vee was fully into music.



She performed at the 2019 Palmwine Music Festival, held at Cargo, London, England.



The Palmwine Music Festival is an annual music event launched in 2017 by Lagos-based indie hip-hop duo, Show Dem Camp.



She considers her performance at the 2019 edition of the Palmwine Music Festival as her greatest achievement.



