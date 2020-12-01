Music of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Prophetess Nyamewoho launches her maiden album titled ‘Yesu Nti’

“And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions.” Joel 2:28.



In recent times, His Spirit fell on Prophetess Mrs. Nyamewoho Sarpong. Prophetess Mrs. Nyamewoho Sarpong is a respected woman of God who pioneered the vision of establishing her own ministry (The Holy Pentecostal Prayer Ministry) some eighteen years ago but became admirably visible nine years ago by the grace and the unending favor of God.



This was occasioned after testimonies of how the Holy Spirit was working wonders through her spread like bush fire in the harmattan.



As characteristics of every new ministry; things never turned out as envisaged – the persecution, frustrating moments, heartbreaks and disappointments, the fear of not realizing this God-given dream were just the tip of the iceberg.



Mama Nyamewoho as she is affectionately called never gave up, she prayed, persisted, and relied on God as her solid rock to break boundaries with hard work and determination.



These ups and downs were an important trajectory in her walk with God and life’s learning curve. Those around Mama have come to appreciate and consequently become affected by her kindness and compassion, generosity, selflessness, love, open-mindedness, hard work, passion for God and things of God, and most significantly prayerfulness.



Like the apostles of old, the goal of Mama Nyamewoho’s ministry is centered on winning the hearts and souls of unbelievers to our Lord Jesus Christ – Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you… (Matthew 28: 19 - 20).



She is noted for her teachings on holiness, “Be Holy just as I am” 1Peter 1:16, which seeks that all will come to perfection as we await the second coming of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ. Mrs. Nyamewoho Sarpong also carries the gift of song ministration, and she has an album to her credit.



With a total membership of Two Hundred (200), the Holy Pentecostal Prayer Ministry has three (3) branches located in Dansoman Accra near Shiabu night market; Ashalaja (All Nation School junction) and Apam (Apam Junction opposite Reliance Fuel station and Eat and ride restaurant) a prayer camp which doubles as the Ministry’s headquarters.



Prophetess, continue to be strengthened as you depopulate hell and be a vessel to set humanity free unto the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.



Mama Nyamewoho; you are indeed an embodiment of hope to the body of Christ.



She’s married with two children.



Prophetess Nyamewoho Launched her maiden album titled “Yesu Nti” over the weekend (Saturday, November 28, 2020) and with amazing support from other wonderful ministers who came to minister like, EDDIE PRAIZ, SOPHIA TAWIAH, and CECILIA MARFO.



There were other dignitaries and Men and Women of God who came to grace the occasion as well.



Below is the link to the Album of Prophetess Nyamewoho Sarpong:



ITUNES MUSIC



http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1534674716?ls=1&app=itunes





APPLE MUSIC



http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1534674716





AMAZON MUSIC



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KTQBBNH/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp





DEEZER



https://www.deezer.com/us/album/178190332





PANDORA



https://www.pandora.com/artist/prophetess-nyamewoho/yesu-nti/ALVk6xKk9pXJK3K





SPOTIFY



https://open.spotify.com/album/61sbnd6RBzGMVqQTPNt8rh





SHAZAM



https://www.shazam.com/artist/207809646/prophetess-nyamewoho





