Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Prophet Owusu Bempah gave me my two children - Woman testifies

play videoMakeup vendor, Harriet Tagoe

Makeup vendor, Harriet Tagoe has stated that due to her affiliation with Prophet Owusu Bempah, she has been blessed with two children.



According to Harriet, she had a hard time with pregnancy after her marriage but the prophet of God helped her through her hard times.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Harriet revealed that her prophet said that she had been bewitched by a friend who gifted her some panties and necklaces as a wedding gift.



"Apostle Owusu Bempah told me to burn those gifts even though I had worn two of them. After that, he called me to his office and gave me a drink. Soon after, I was pregnant with my firstborn,” Harriet disclosed.



She further said that she never jokes with the prophet; adding that she is ready to fight anyone who speaks against him.



Apostle Owusu Bempah is the general overseer of Glorious Word and Power Ministries.



Watch the full interview below:



