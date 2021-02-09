Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Prophet Oduro should lead crusade for acceptance of secular musicians in churches - Nana Yaw Wiredu

play videoProphet Kofi Oduro, General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has been urged to lead a crusade for the church to wholeheartedly accept secular musicians who quit on the basis of seeing Christ and turning a new leaf.



Nana Yaw Wiredu, a blogger and talent manager believes the preacher is in the best position to do so considering his passion for the gospel and his level of influence.



"A lot of secular artistes are finding their way back to God. I want to challenge you, Pastor Oduro, to invite all these secular boys and girls who are coming back to God and lead a crusade to challenge your Christendom family, and hopefully, they can accept these people so they don't feel like they need to go back to the secular world for them to be accepted again," Nana Yaw Wiredu said.



The blogger was making a submission on GhanaWeb TV's entertainment review show Bloggers' Forum hosted by Abrantepa.



His comment was on the back of reports that highlife musician Ofori Amponsah was back to the pulpit. The musician quit secular music to become an evangelist but returned with a love song titled 'Alewa'. He lamented the challenges he faced when he quit highlife, including financial difficulties and the inability to make a hit with his gospel songs.



Years on and Mr 'All 4 Real' is seen prophesying and praying for some guests present at the “Let’s Worship” programme organized by Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, founder of God’s Solution Centre [GSC] in Kasoa.



According to Nana Yaw Wiredu, several musicians who were once doing secular music are bedeviled with the same challenge as Ofori Amponsah, hence the need for a rescue mission.



He argued that the likes of Kesse, Nii Soul, Irene Logan, and several others have had their audience appeal suffer after quitting secular music for the gospel and the seeming unwillingness of the church to accept and support them can influence their decision to return to secular music.



