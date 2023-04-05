Prophet Nigel Gaisie sues Nana Romeo over allegation

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has filed a suit at the High Court of Justice, Amasaman, against Abdul Karim, popularly known as Nana Romeo for making allegations against him.



In a writ the pastor shared on his Facebook page on April 5, 2023, which the statement of claim was not attached, the defendant is to enter an appearance within eight days after service.



The caption read: “No long talk this time, if you say or write, reproduce any silly or false stuff about me, I will test the law. Enough of the falsehoods against my person and ministry…”



“The prophetic and prophets in Ghana will never go down, the agents of darkness will be put at their right places,” he added.



Meanwhile, one Stancy Amoateng has been added to the suit. It is unclear who the individual is and the role the said person played in the sex allegation.



What Nana Romeo said about Nigel Gaisie:



The Accra FM show host in an interview on Restoration with Stacy, when asked what memories hurt him the most, said Nigel Gaisie snatched his (Nana Romeo) girlfriend although the preacher knew they were dating.



According to Nana Romeo, he regarded Nigel Gaisie as a Godfather only for the prophet to stab him in the back.



He recalled how he became close to Nigel Gaisie, disclosing that it was after his interview with the preacher about the demise of musician Ebony Reigns went viral.



“When Ebony died, I called Nigel because I had seen a video of his prophecy about the incident. He wasn’t popular but the interview shot him to fame so we became friends. I booked musicians to perform at his church,” Nana Romeo recalled in the Twi language.



“One holiday, I decided to go out with my girlfriend. The lady had been good to me. She bought a car for me, rented an apartment for me and I told him all the good things the lady had done for me. I don’t know if that was what enticed him.



“The lady and I were about to go to the beach to enjoy the holiday when Nigel called me on the phone that he needed me to check out something for him so I should come over. That was when I introduced the lady to him.



“Later, he started texting the lady, going out on lunch dates. So, his junior pastors were shocked and surprised at his actions and they called me and told me about it.



“One day, I went to his house. They didn’t grant me access; he called the security personnel to tell me he was not around. Later, he called to apologise about the act and claimed he didn’t know what came over him. The thought of this hurts me so much,” Nana Romeo narrated.



Sharing a snippet of his interview on Instagram, Nana Romeo disclosed why he had to break silence over the matter.



His caption read: "This is how Nigel Gaisie destroyed my relationship. I decided not to comment on this issue but I finally had to..."







You can also watch some of our programmes below.















BB