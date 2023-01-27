Prophet Kumchacha applauds Prophet Adom Kyei for winning a multitude of members

Entertainment of Friday, 27 January 2023

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, leader and founder of the Believers Worship Center, popularly known as the Second Chance Prayer Center, has been in the news for winning the hearts of thousands of Christians who fellowship at his various branches.



On December 31, 2022, a record-breaking crowd trooped to Prophet Adom Kyei's 31st Night of Philadelphia.



According to Prophet Kumchacha, his colleague in the ministry has a special anointing from God that enables him to win souls.



He noted, however, that the gospel ministry should not be a competition where the prominence of a preacher is based on the number of members at his church.



"Preaching the word of God is not a competition. I have so much respect for Prophet Adom Kyei; he has the anointing of God. He has equally suffered and has been exalted, and therefore I pray for growth for him. The kingdom business is not a competition.



"On judgment day, God will not say that he is saving prophets who have multitudes of members. There are thousands of churchgoers, but the chosen ones are just a few. Matthew 7:29 says that many are called but few are chosen. Let's ask ourselves whether we are going according to God's word in the church. In Luke 12:32, the word of God gives assurance to smaller groups, they will inherit the kingdom of God," Prophet Kumchacha disclosed in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt.



Kumchacha, a popular preacher who is seeking to contest for Ghana's presidential seat in December 2024, also explained that preachers should focus on leading their members to heaven and not just boast of having a large congregation that might not make it to heaven.



He said: "There are some churches with less than 100 members, but they are very powerful. What matters is your clean heart and lifestyle. There are churches with large crowds, but they have lost the way...a preacher should feel proud for pastoring over saved souls and not a large crowd."



Kumchacha also admonished Christians to look out for fake preachers who have taken over the country.



"There are some pastors who operate with evil spirits, there are fake ones in the church," he said.





