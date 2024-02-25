Prophet Bernard El Benard gifts Edward Akwasi Boateng a car, scholarships for his children

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has gifted veteran gospel artiste, Edward Akwasi Boateng, a car and also offered an educational scholarship to the children of the gospel artiste up to university.



His generosity followed a trending video that captured Edward Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives and Compact Discs (CDs) at a bus station in Kumasi.



According to the gospel musician, he made such a bold decision so he could earn money to pay his children's school fees.



Many Ghanaians reacted to the viral video and among them who reached out to the gospel artiste is Prophet Bernard El Benard Nelson-Eshun.



In a video shared by Zionfelix and sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram, the man of God said he was touched when he saw the video of Edward Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives and decided to help him.



Presenting the car and the scholarship to the gospel artiste, he said: “I saw a video and I saw someone insulting God and I got angry. They do not know that in life storms can come. I have been through a lot of storms and I am even in the storm. The next day when I was coming to church, the thing was still in my mind and I asked what I could do.



“I have two scholarship schemes. What you did touched my heart when you decided to work by selling your own pen drive. So, I said I want to give your children scholarships till they are done with university and it starts today. I also decided to get you a new car. This is the document and this is the key. The Last one is that from now on, there is an amount of money, I don't want to mention the amount, that will be given to you every month."



Edward Akwasi Boateng shed tears when the car keys and documents were handed to him and hugged the prophet to show his appreciation.



Watch the gospel artiste’s reaction when he saw the car below:





