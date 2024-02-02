Prophet Azuka warns herbal doctors

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Prophet Azuka has called on herbal doctors in the country to be cautious about making false claims concerning their ability to heal certain diseases that are beyond their spirituality.



According to him, sick persons who are treated by herbal doctors are carrying spirits that could damage them spiritually if they are not up to the level required of them in their spirituality.



He advised herbal doctors to be wary of the kind of diseases they treat as herbal doctors and desist from making claims about sicknesses they cannot treat to gain public attention.



Prophet Azuka highlighted some of the dangers that are associated with herbal medicine practice and advised practitioners to take their spirituality seriously otherwise they might lose their lives.



"This should be a lesson to the herbalists who brag a lot. Anyone who wants to save an individual must be very careful because they give their diseases to the healers. I tell people [herbal doctors] not to underestimate spiritual things because it takes strong spiritual backing.



"Some people say they could raise someone from death by giving the person herbs but it isn’t true. Some claim they could make the barren give birth yet the person herself needs a baby but is struggling to get one. If you fail to do it as you claimed, the spirit could come back to kill you,” he warned while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



His advice comes on the back of concerns about the spirituality of herbal doctors in the country after Dr. Grace Boadu died recently under bizarre circumstances.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gift Grace Herbal Clinic is rumoured to have died in the bathroom on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



Speaking about the development, Azuka said if reports about Dr. Grace Boadu dying in the bathroom are true, then it does not augur well for her spiritually because such instances are normally influenced by the devil.



“If someone dies in the bathroom, it is satanic. It means the person is not meant to die at that particular moment and it happened due to some circumstances. If she had not died, the disgrace that would have come upon her would have been massive so she had to go in peace,” said Azuka.



