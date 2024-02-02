Prophet Azuka makes shocking claims about Dr. Grace Boadu’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Prophet Azuka has reacted to the sudden demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gift Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu which has made trends in social media.



According to him, if reports about Dr. Grace Boadu dying in the bathroom are genuine, then it does not augur well for her spiritually because such instances are normally influenced by the devil.



He explained that one dying in the bathroom implies that the person was not meant to die at that particular moment and described the situation as “satanic.”



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Azuka stated that it is good for Dr. Grace Boadu to have died in such a manner otherwise, she would have been disgraced miserably if she stayed alive.



“Dying in the bathroom is satanic. It means the person is not meant to die at that particular moment and it happened due to some circumstances. If she had not died, the disgrace that would have come upon her would have been massive so she had to go in peace,” he said.



The heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s Tantra Hills, Accra residence.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



