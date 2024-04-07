Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi visits sick Yaw Sarpong

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi has visited veteran musician Yaw Sarpong of the Asomafo Music Group fame.



The former Minister of Education under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, used the opportunity to wish the musician well and a speedy recovery.



It is not clear what disease Yaw Sarpong is battling with after several years.



Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi adds to the number of known Ghanaians who have visited the musician who has been hospitalized.



This website cannot report if there was a financial donation to the music icon.