Producer Vacs calls out Ghanaian TikTok influencers over their exorbitant charges

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician and producer, Vacs, has raised a compelling issue within the entertainment industry, taking a stand against the exorbitant charges imposed by TikTok influencers in Ghana.



Vacs voiced his concerns, highlighting the staggering fees demanded by these influencers for sharing content on their platforms.



In a recent interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show, Vacs expressed his dismay at the seemingly ‘senseless’ pricing strategies employed by some TikTok influencers.



He stated that the fees quoted by some of these influencers often surpass the rates charged by top-tier TV stations for airing musicians’ videos over an entire month.



The producer of Jay Bhad’s “Anadwo” song mentioned that he was once asked to pay a jaw-dropping GHC6,000 for a single post by a TikTok influencer.



Also, he mentioned another instance when one of the popukar dancers in Ghana demanded a staggering GHC 10,000 for sharing one dance video of Vacs on his page.



It should be noted that Vacs is not the first entertainment figure to highlight this issue.



Previously, artists like S3fa and numerous others have also expressed their dismay over the exorbitant fees demanded by some TikTok influencers because to them, this trend poses a significant obstacle for emerging artists seeking exposure through social media platforms.



Currently, Vacs is actively promoting two of his latest songs, “Jungle” and “Kill Me”.



