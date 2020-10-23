Probe shady RLG, flying Guinea fowls under your watch, not NAM 1 – Blakk Rasta hits at Mahama

Entertainment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Radio personality and Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta born Abubakar Ahmed, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to rather chase the guinea fowls that fled Ghana for Burkina Faso under his watch as President and not Nana Appiah Mensah alias NAM 1.



The former President has said that when he comes back to power, he will probe Nana Appiah Mensah’s MenzGold and retrieve all locked up cash from the defunct organization.



Speaking at Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency during his tour of the Western Region, the former President could not fathom why the current President has failed to probe NAM 1 and has made depositors suffer gravely.



He expressed shock as to why the current government is shielding Nana Appiah Mensah.



But reacting to the former President, Blakk Rasta who is an advocate for Nana Appiah Mensah who doubles as his boss on his show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he urged the former President to chase the corrupt practices that happened under his watch before he would think of NAM 1.



“Go and chase the Akonfem, go and chase RLG that you gave so much money to and issues came out of that, Mr Ex-President chased all the slay queens who are mentioning your name all over the place. Mr Ex-president chases all the corrupt people you spent corrupt money on. You should be investigated.”



He indicated that Nana Appiah Mensah started his business under the John Dramani Mahama’s regime and if there was something bad about his business wouldn’t he Mahama have realized it? Adding that the old men came into the picture and destroyed NAM 1’s business which he was using to make things happen in the country.



To him, John Dramani Mahama should not join the gallery of people judging NAM 1 even before the Courts do indicate that it was proper to have given timelines on how to get back monies owed people and not talk about the fact that NAM 1 is walking a free man.

