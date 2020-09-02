Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Priscilla Odame flaunts lover

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Odame

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Priscilla Odame has finally shown the face of her boyfriend in latest video.



In this trending video, the two lovebirds can be seen smooching and caressing each other in a moving car whilst jamming to an old Highlife song.



This is the first time Priscilla Odame has shared such a raunchy video with her partner. We pray it doesn’t end in tears sooner or later.



Kindly check out the video below:





