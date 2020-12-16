Music of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Prioritize people’s needs in your second term – King Promise to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Singer, King Promise

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise has asked the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to make citizens its topmost priority in its second term.



According to the ‘Sisa’ hitmaker, after winning the just-ended 2020 general elections, the government’s core mandate should be focusing on fulfilling campaign promises captured in their manifesto.



Speaking to Prince Benjamin on ClassFM, King Promise, known in real life as Gregory Bortey Promise Newman said he expects the re-elected President Nana Akufo-Addo-led to “just do what makes the people happy because anyone who serves the people, you're basically here for the people so the needs and wants of the people is one thing you should pay extra attention to."



“I don't think it is just about me. This is a country of over 20 million people from rural areas to urban areas, there so many needs and wants…” he added.



As the festive season approaches, King Promise advised his fans, followers and the general public to make merry, while adhering strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.



“Stay safe. Love your family, stay closer to everybody who means something to you. It's been a crazy year. We've lost a lot of people... adhere to the Covid rules because it's still around. Just enjoy yourself...” he noted.



King Promise is currently promoting his latest single, titled ‘Alright’ featuring Shatta Wale.

