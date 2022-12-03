You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 03Article 1674026

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Princess Shyngle promises to ruin relationships if she is single by February 14

Actress and socialite, Princess Shyngle

Gambian actress and socialite, Princess Shyngle, says she will make many women single if she is without a man by February 14, 2023,

In a post the socialite shared on November 1, 2022, she indicated that she would screenshot all the chats on Instagram for all to read.

According to her, after she has revealed these messages, many women will end up single just like her.

“If I’m still single by Feb 14, imma screenshot my DM’s and we're all going to be single,” she said.

In another post, Princess Shyngle outdoored a tall list of rules for men who are yearning to start a relationship with her.

The actress who recently got out of a failed marriage listed a set of warnings and a barrage of things she would consider in her next relationship.

Unclear what triggered her rants, the Gambian socialite wrote: "The thought of me ever getting married again makes me sick to my stomach. I don't ever want to get married again so if we're dating don’t be calling and texting me every day, once a week is good enough. Don't ever introduce me to any of your friends or family members. Don't you dare try to propose to me cuz that will be the last time you will ever hear from me again?

"I don't care if you're bisexual you can cheat on me with men and women I do not care as long as you're paying my bills, support my dreams, giving me good d**k, buying me expensive shit, I'll be the happiest. I'm not interested in having kids so feel free to have as many baby mama's as you want. Lastly don't you ever post me on your social media or tell me you love me."



