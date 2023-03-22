Princess Shyngle makes it to Hollywood

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Princess Shyngle, who kicked off her acting career with "The Next Movie Star Africa" and starred in numerous Ghanaian movies like "Why Should I Get Married” and more, has had a big break after she made it to a Hollywood TV show.



In an Instagram post, Princess Shyngle expressed her delight at achieving her dream by landing a role in a leading reality TV show.



"Still feels like a dream. Cats are finally out of the bag; the biggest reality TV show ever, 'City Girls of Atlanta,' is about to hit your screens, y’all, and your girl is a main cast member,” she said.



The show, titled "City Girls of Atlanta," focuses on the lives of the most prominent and successful boss ladies in Atlanta, covering their businesses, family lives, social lives, and everything in between.



Among the cast is Ghanaian-Gambian actress Princess Shyngle, who won the role after beating over 500 contestants from Africa during the audition, she added in her post.



The new reality TV drama produced by the creators of Love & Hip-Hop, Ceaser from Black Ink, and the Laxx Network, features some notable faces, including personalities from Africa.





