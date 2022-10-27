Princess Shyngle goes wild again, rocks another daring outfit

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Zambian model cum actress, Princess Shyngle, has stormed the internet once again with an almost naked picture of herself.



Shyngle rocked a nude, sleeveless body-hugging dress, revealing a lot of skin.



Styled to her taste, the dress cut out areas of her butt, lower waist, and bust.



With ease, she fed the eyes of the public with her banging silhouette, which appears to be "the dream body" to many of her fans.



In a separate post, the movie star, captured in the same outfit, was displaying some seductive moves while grooving to Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s ‘Odo Yewu’ hit track.



Princess Shyngle is noted for flaunting her curves on social media, but after chancing at this recent post, some netizens believe that she went a little bit far.



They trooped under the comment section of this particular post on her Instagram page, condemning the looks.



