Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Princess Shyngle confirms marriage to long-time boyfriend

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle

Ghanaian actress born in Gambia, Princess Shyngle, has confirmed the news of her marriage with long-time boyfriend in an Instagram post.



The actress who is best known for her curvy body and snatched waist broke the news of her union to friends and family on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



She shared a video that detailed memories with her now-husband whom the actress says have been her friend for more than a decade.



The post sighted by GhanaWeb was captioned:



“I just married my best friend. My crush since 8th grade even though you didn’t use to look my way back then the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years, little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah. I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life.. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life. I’m officially a wife.”



Princess Shyngle now Mrs Bala-Gaye, who was captured in the video with a diamond ring has since received well wishes from her followers and colleagues in the movie industry.



Actress Sika Osei reacting to the news wrote “Congratulations ”, also Belinda Dzattah wished her well in her new journey.



Despite not being seen in a wedding gown, it is unclear whether she had a court or private wedding but according to her, she is “blessed to be married to my childhood crush.”





Watch the video below:



