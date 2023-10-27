Prince Tsegah officially joins Zed FM

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Media personality Prince Tsegah has assumed the position of a broadcaster at Zed Multimedia, becoming a valuable addition to the Zed FM team.



The seasoned radio presenter, who had been absent from the airwaves for two months, shared the news through a post on his social media page.



Prior to his affiliation with the media company in East Legon, Tsegah, affectionately called The Don, was the Programs Manager of Hitz FM. During his tenure at the Kokomlemle-based media enterprise, he was also the host of the gossip segment 'U Sey Wetin' on the drivetime show 'Cruise Control' until his resignation in August 2023.



In April 2021, he took over the role of Programs Manager, succeeding Mark Okraku-Mantey, who had resigned from the position to pursue his political aspirations. Mr. Okraku-Mantey had been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.



Don stepped into the role armed with a wealth of industry expertise and leadership, drawn from his extensive experience of over a decade as a presenter at Choice FM, TV3, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Limited. Additionally, he held the positions of General Manager at both Soul Records and Gollywood Productions Limited.



He holds an LLB (Law) Degree from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre Arts and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.



In his new position, it is anticipated that he will leverage his years of experience and expertise to further expand and advance the horizons of his new organization.



