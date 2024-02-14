Prince David Osei praises Sam Korankye Ankrah amid sexual misconduct allegations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has expressed his admiration and appreciation for the founder and leader of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah amid allegations of sexual misconduct.



The controversy began after a self-proclaimed fetish priest accused Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of sexual misconduct with a child and other church members.



The church, in a statement, however denied and condemned the allegations, describing it as defamatory and malicious.



The church also stated that it had forgiven the accuser and his accomplices, but it will pursue legal action.



Reacting to this development in a message posted on his X account on February 13, 2024, Prince David Osei said he was grateful for the impactful work and teachings of the Apostle General, whom he said had shaped his life and that of many others.



He said he believed in the anointing and oil upon the Apostle General's head, and commended his commitment to humanity and ministry.



He also thanked him for his unwavering dedication to spreading God's word, and prayed that he would continue to inspire and guide people towards a life filled with faith and purpose.



Read the full post below;



Dear Apostle General I wanted to take a moment to express my deep admiration and appreciation for the impactful work you have been doing as a servant of God.



Your anointing and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the lives of many, including myself. From the very beginning, you saw the potential in me and spoke words of prophecy and encouragement that have guided me on my path to success. Your unwavering belief in me as a young individual has been a constant source of inspiration.



I truly believe that the oil and anointing upon your head have enabled you to affect and positively influence the lives of countless people. Your commitment to humanity is commendable, and through your teachings and ministry, you continue to be a blessing to many.



I am grateful to have been touched by your words and teachings. Your deep faith, wisdom, and ability to connect with others have made a lasting impact on my spiritual journey. Your authenticity and genuine heart as a true man of God shine through in all that you do.



Thank you, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, for your unwavering dedication to spreading God's word. May you continue to inspire and guide people towards a life filled with faith and purpose.



With utmost respect and admiration,

[H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI] AG1 ❤️❤️❤️GOD BLESS YOU FATHER











