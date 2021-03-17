Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Prince David Osei fires govt on new taxes

Prince David Osei endorsed the NPP during the 2020 elections

As Ghanaians are expected to pay taxes for the ‘free water and electricity’ enjoyed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to fill the economic gap in the country, many people have started labelling the government for deceit.



Ghanaian Actor and a staunch supporter of the ruling government and NPP, Prince David Osei in a post on Instagram has expressed his displeasure about the current about the taxes Ghanaians are expected to pay for the Free water and electricity they enjoyed.



According to the Actor, some of them campaigned vigorously on the back of that gesture by the government to retain power, hence this current move by the government has made them look mindless.



He therefore appealed to President Akufo Addo to find another way of recuperating the money lost rather than taxing citizens for the free water and electricity he affectionately offered them.