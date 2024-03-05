Prince David Osei discloses conversation he had with LilWin about his issue with Martha Ankomah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has opened up about a conversation he had with his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin concerning the latter's issue with Martha Ankomah.



According to his narration, he had an encounter with LilWin moments after the video of the Kumasi-based actor hurling insults at Martha Ankomah went viral on social media.



He stated that during the encounter, he rebuked LilWin for his uncouth actions towards Martha Ankomah. He added that the Kumawood actor consequently showed remorse and apologised to him.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Prince David Osei indicated that LilWin’s attacks on Martha Ankoma were unnecessary because everyone is entitled to their opinion.



“After the video [of LilWin attacking Martha Ankomah] surfaced, I met him at a hotel in Dzorwulu and I reprimanded him for his actions. LilWin apologized and said it was not something intentional as perceived by the public.



“So, I advised him to let bygones be bygones. The truth is everybody is entitled to their opinion, so if she declines to partake in a movie that’s her business. I feel it all boils down to tolerance and accepting each other's opinions. There is no need to fight anyone due to their choices,” he said.



Background



On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor, LilWin.



According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



Martha Ankomah argued that the statements by the actor among other things were lies published with malicious intent. She said it has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



While demanding the court to find LilWin guilty of defamation against her person and character, Martha Ankomah through her lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange of Ankoma-Sey, Apatu Plange & Partners, made six demands:



a. Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.



b. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintift.



c. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.



d. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.



e. Injunction restraining the Defendant from further publishing and causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of Plaintiff.



f. Legal Costs.



