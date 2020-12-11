Music of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: MyGhana PR, Contributor

Prince Bright's verse on my song is worth a million dollar - Nana B

play videoGhanaian singer, Prince Bright

It is no doubt that Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame is one of the best when it comes to melodies.



Over a decade of giving us consistent melodic and dance-able songs, he surely deserves to be celebrated while he is alive and kicking.



Nana B, a multi-talented Ghanaian rapper who just featured Prince Bright on the remix of his single title 'Pretty Girl' is overexcited with the delivery of Prince Bright on his song.



According to Nana B, he would have paid a million-dollar to Prince Bright if he had requested that amount for the verse he blessed his song with.



Even though he failed to disclose the exact amount he paid to Prince, Nana B said he wished to have done more to appreciate him.



Asked if he is not in any way bothered about the assertion that Bright overshadowed the song, he replied by saying:



"No, I am not bothered, it is my song and I featured another talent, so if they are giving him much credit on my song I don’t see anything wrong with it. As a matter of fact, I knew this would happen because Prince Bright never disappoints on any song he does."



Indeed, Prince Brights' verse and voice on the song gives it a different spice and with Nana B’s style of rap, one can conclude that it is one of the best collaborations this year.



Listen to the song below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.