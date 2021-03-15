Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame lists his best male vocalists in Ghana

Musician Prince Bright

In December last year, Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame rated himself as number one on the list of the top five male vocalists in Ghana.



The musician in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) Entertainment, explained that he will always find his name in the top five male vocalists because of the songs and choruses he serves Ghanaians with.



Three months after this interview, YFM’s Konkonsa Kester on the ‘Weekend Rush’ show enquired from the musician, which other musicians makes it to his list of the top male vocalists in the country.



The music legend listing his top male vocalists stated: “I’m feeling KiDi, King Promise, Krymi, Offei, Mr. Drew, Kuami Eugene, Mufasa…these guys can sing, I am telling you”.



He furthered that among these musicians, his all-time favourites were Offei, Krymi and Mr. Drew.



Prince Bright has had a stellar music career spanning more than two decades and is known for some nerve-racking choruses in numerous hit singles with “Oofeetsɔ” featuring Sarkodie being one of his top-shelve vocals.



Recently, however, the ‘Kolom’ singer released an indigenous Hip-life song tagged ‘Pilla’ which features Ghanaian songstress, Cina Soul.