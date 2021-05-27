Prince Bright deceived me, was married to someone else while we were dating – Amanda Jissih

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TV and radio presenter, Amanda Jissih has recounted how Bright of Buk Bak fame deceived her into thinking he was a ‘free man’ while they were dating.



According to Amanda, until 2020, she was not aware of the fact that Bright was married with a child at a time they were in a relationship.



One can recall that Princy Bright earlier established in an interview with Delay that he and Amanda were not in any serious relationship.



Bright also stated that he is the type who just walks out of a relationship when he is no longer interested.



“If you once loved someone and you are no longer interested in a relationship with them. You are not supposed to go back and tell them to their face that you are not interested,” He told Delay.



But stating her side of the story and narrating what really ensued between them, Amanda said:



“We dated for years. I was really upset with him when he finally came back to Ghana and wouldn’t just shut up. I realized he was granting interviews here and there talking about me. I got really upset and asked him to keep my name of his mouth. When I noticed some of the things he said on the Delay show, especially, I got really angry. I called him again and told him that he was talking too much. I asked him whether I should also go ahead and spill whatever secrets I have about him.



“It was until last year, 2020 that I found out that he was married whiles dating me. Immediately, I called his wife and apologized to her. His wife told me she knew it wasn’t my fault. She said she holds nothing against me. Bright never told me he was married. He made me aware that he was divorced even before we started dating,” she added.



Recounting the circumstances under which they broke up, Amanda said “He called me one day and told me he was going to the studio but ended up in a plane. He got to the United States before informing me that he had left Ghana. That wasn’t the first time he did that. It was then that I knew that everything was over. Bright broke up with me in an awkward way."



