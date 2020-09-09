Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

'Pressured' Kinaata expresses interest in kissing MzVee

“If you could kiss one female celebrity, who would it be”, was one of the questions asked Kofi Kinaata when the musician appeared on Angel FM’s Drive Time.



Sitting on the ‘30 questions’ hot seat in a casual outfit and cap to match, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Songwriter of the Year although had answered other questions without hesitation, struggled to respond to the aforementioned.



He giggled. But before he would attempt to answer, he had a request.



“Is there a list I could choose from?” Kinaata asked.



His request was however not granted as host Quophi Okyeame refused to do so. The broadcaster rather repeated the question.



After a bemused expression on his face for some seconds, Kinaata would utter a word; certainly not an answer to the question.



“This corroborates the saying 'fear man'. What a temptation!,” he said amusingly while requesting for a list once again.



“Afia Schwarzenegger, MzVee, Akuapem Poloo…” said the host.



“I’ll pick MzVee,” Kinaata finally made a choice.



The 'Fante rap god' was among the list of nominees for the VGMAs Artiste of the Year but lost to Kuami Eugene. On the night of the event, he walked home with the Songwriter of the Year award having composed 'Things Fall Apart'.





