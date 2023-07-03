President Akufo-Addo to commission redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Office of the President

The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park which costs about $3.5 million will be commissioned on July 4, 2023, by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is a monument of historic significance in Ghana. It was dedicated to the memory of the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. It also serves as the resting place for the mortal remains of the first President and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.



The park is located on the coast of Accra, on the former British colonial Polo Grounds, where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana as an independent nation. After many years of independence, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was built by the former Head of State, His Excellency the late Jerry John Rawlings in the year 1990 in honour of Ghana’s first President, and as part of preserving the nation’s heritage. The Park was opened to the public in 1992.



Since its establishment in 1992, visitors from all over the world numbering up to about 98,000 each year, come and pay homage to Ghana’s first President, and learn about his life, and legacies. The Park is one of the 10 most visited sites in Ghana.



After 25 years of existence of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the facility had not seen any meaningful facelift. Indeed, at a point the fountains (which are major attractions) were not functioning well or regularly thus affecting visitations.



Moreover, the roof of the museum leaked each time it rained making it difficult to conduct visitors around.



The situation was not different at the VIP lounge where most VIP guests of the State signed the visitors’ books after their tour. Additionally, the main corridor to the washrooms and some parts of the washrooms were in a deplorable state.



In 2017, when His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over as President of the Republic of Ghana, and recognize the important role of tourism in the development of the country, he declared Tourism as social advancement, with the potential to give a big boost to the economy.



In 2018, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo secured a 40 million U.S Dollar loan facility from the World Bank through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to; strengthen and enable the tourism environment; to address constraints most likely to have a transformative impact on the sector; develop tourism sites and destinations; and finance the costs of tourism enterprises and business development services and training.



On 19th July 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, cut sod for the commencement of the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum. The reconstruction maintains the historical value of the Park, increases its visitor capacity and improves service delivery to visitors.



Redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park which costs about 3.5 million U.S Dollars includes:



1. Receptive Facility: This facility now houses a presidential library, providing visitors with access to an extensive collection of historical materials and documents related to Dr. Nkrumah's life and legacy.



2. A gift shop: Where visitors can find unique memorabilia



3. A restaurant: Offering diverse culinary experiences



4. Toilet facilities: To ensure convenience and comfort of visitors



5. Upgraded Car Park: To cater to the increasing number of visitors a car park the car park has been improved with increased capacity, allowing for smoother and more organized parking arrangements



6. Upgraded Road and Drainage Network: The redevelopment also focused on improving the surrounding infrastructure. The road within the Park has been upgraded to provide a smoother and safer journey for visitors



7. New and efficient drainage network: To mitigate any potential issues during the rainy season



8. Audio-Visual Fountain: One of the highlights of the redevelopment is the transformation of the existing fountain into an audio-visual spectacle. The upgraded fountain now incorporates captivating visuals and synchronized music, creating a mesmerizing experience for all who visit



9. Museum Expansion: The museum at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has undergone a significant expansion. With increased gallery space and state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities, the museum offers an immersive and educational



10. Other additional features include digitalized ticketing system



The redevelopment has been completed and will be commissioned on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose governing party, the New Patriotic Party understands and appreciates the significance of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and its contribution to the history of Ghana.



Hence, the Government sparing no efforts in its quest to ensure that the monument is uplifted to a status befitting of the first President of Ghana whilst also generating the needed resources for the country.