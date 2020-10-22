Entertainment of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Presidency not for angels.- Amandzeba tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian Hi-life legend, Amandzeba

Ghanaian Hi-life legend, Amandzeba Nat Brew has advised Ghanaians to be more demanding and hold leaders accountable rather than expecting them to do the right things in the national interest, Mypurefmonline.com reports.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘HammerTime’ entertainment program, the former ‘NAKOREX’ band member intimated that, as the December polls approach, Ghanaians should be bold enough to tell politicians that they are not interested in any form of vicious politics but rather that of ideas, delivery and competence.



He explained that aside Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana’s first President), no Ghanaian leader has ever had the collective interest of all at heart so they (Ghanaians) shouldn’t sit aloof and expect the leaders to act right without holding them accountable as they are not angels.



“The only person who had us in mind was Kwame Nkrumah… Look, as for you guys, the youth, you are actually going to carry the heaviest burden because you see, those who constructed the path, the one who had us all in mind was Kwame Nkrumah. Whether you like it or not, people will tell you things on the contrary but there’s no Angel on earth.



If you want the seat of the presidency to be occupied by Angels, it will be very empty because you and I are not Angels.”



“All you need to do is to actually let the people benefit from the resources. You, me, everybody as a citizen of this country has a right so there’s no reason why there shouldn’t be free education, free hospitals.



We should synergize our energies and build on our strengths to demand more from them. This is the only country we have. If you are in the NPP, you are not a lion or a monkey. You are my brother. If I’m in the NDC, I’m not a monkey, I’m your brother. Let’s synergize our energies and demand of them to be accountable because that is the only way we will all get what we want and grow as a country.”

