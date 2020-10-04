Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Pregnancy never put my career on hold – Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari has denied claims that she had to put her career on hold because of her pregnancy.



According to the mother of four, she was working whiles she was pregnant and her luck was that she has a body that hides her pregnancy.



Nadia Buari was speaking on Accra-based United Television with Nana Ama McBrown when she made this known.



She said: “People think I stooped acting to be a mother but that is false! I was going on set to work even in my fifth month but I was lucky because I have a body which didn’t allow my stomach to show much.”



“I acted in over 10 movies during my pregnancies and I have produced 2 movies from my production house” she added.

