Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Pregnancy can break relationships - Singer reveals

Sentini says pregnancy can ruin a relationship

Some women live with the perception that having a man’s child can help hold him down since pregnancy and children in most cases help couples or partners to bond even more.



African-American singer, Sentini, has disagreed with this notion, and further explained why it is not entirely true that pregnancy is a sure way for a woman to hold her man down.



She said during a live studio interview with the Ekumfi Princess Mercy Bee on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show that without a strong relationship, pregnancy could break a couple instead of strengthening their bond.



Sentini explained that “You have to have a strong foundation in your relationship because, with the sudden hormonal changes during pregnancy, women can change and may become difficult to put up with”.



According to her, pregnancy, undoubtedly, can strengthen a relationship, however, that relationship must already have a solid foundation and the couple should have their minds psyched that they are ready to endure whatever may come.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.