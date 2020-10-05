Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Predicting VGMA win was pure statistics and not prophetic - Kofi Mole brags

‘Don’t be late’ hitmaker, Kofi Mole, born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah has disclosed that his earlier predictions of winning the VGMA 2020 Hip Hop song of the year wasn’t a prophecy.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kastle Entertainment Show, Kofi Mole said that statistically ‘Don’t be late’ deserved to be the ultimate winner when comparing the numbers in terms of streams and YouTube views.



“Sometimes there’s a work that when you’re done with the feedback you’d get will make you see that it is a great project."



“Besides, the other songs I was competing with were all strong but statistically when you compare numbers via streaming and YouTube you’d realize that don’t be late was far ahead amongst all the other songs that’s why I had that confidence that i was going to win but it wasn’t like a prophecy but it was vim that I had.”



Kofi Mole revealed to Cape Coast-based Kastle FM 90.3MHz that though he felt confident about returning home with the VGMA plaque, he felt nervous throughout the awards ceremony until his name was mentioned.



“When I left home for the awards night and during the times we did the voting I was confident but when I step my foot on the red carpet I had the feeling that anything could happen."



“So I was going to have fun at the auditorium and I was so happy to be there but when I realize my category wasn’t mentioned I became calm a bit. Until my name was mentioned that I was the winner i felt a bit nervous,” Kofi Mole told 2020 RTP Awards nominee, Amansan Krakye.



Kofi Mole who is currently promoting his latest song titled ‘Makoma’ featuring Sarkodie & Bosom P-Yung, however, lost the VGMA New Artiste of the year award to sensational highlife artiste, Fameye.

