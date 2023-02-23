Prayers don’t fix relationships – Marriage counsellor

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Marriage Counselor D.Y Donkoh has stated that prayers do not fix relationships.



Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on my lawyer my counsellor show, the marriage counsellor revealed that people in relationships should not expect prayers to be a substitute for quality conversation between them.



However, a successful relationship takes a lot of work, not prayers.



“A successful relationship takes a lot of work, not prayers. A relationship is a work”, he said.



Explaining what love is, D.Y Donkoh disclosed that love is a choice and decision. The word love is not enough it needs work to make it sustainable.



“Love is a choice and a decision if you make a decision right now on furthering your studies it’s a decision after the decision you make a choice. what type of university then you choose”, he added.