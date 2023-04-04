Pray through Safo Kantanka and not Jesus Christ – Osebo explains why

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian fashionista and businessman' Osebo the Zaraman', real name Richard Brown, has given Ghanaians food for thought. This time, the fashion model decided to question Christians and their myopic way of seeing things.



Speaking in an interview with blogger Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Osebo explained that the God of Israel is not the same as the God of Ghana. Hence, made the call to all Ghanaians to start praying through Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. He cited examples to support his assertions.



According to him, in the past, God only cared about the Israelites and nothing else during the period of David, when he became the King.



Osebo, however, indicated during the interview that there is a different God at different periods, eras, and times. Therefore, people need to be wide awake, not static. Just like how God in heaven is not static but rather moves.



He touched on the reason why people can pray through the Apostle Kwadwo Safo and not just Jesus Christ only. He explained that Jesus Christ came into this world in a human body and not in any other form, yet he was worshipped. A main reason why the assertion that "Almighty God is a living man" became a popular phrase on the lips of people.



The 'Zaraman' added that Jesus Christ came in a human form and was given reverence. Same can be done for Apostle Kwadwo Safo based on the power of God upon his life.



