PossiGee reveals meaning behind his name

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian award-winning music producer, sound engineer and philanthropist, Awal Alhassan, known professionally as PossiGee, has revealed the actual meaning behind his name.



During a live studio interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he disclosed that the name PossiGee was initially ‘Possible’ because he believes strongly that with God, all things are possible.



However, when he started working with Sarkodie, the rapper decided that the name Possible was not ‘cool enough’ for him as an industry player, hence changed it to PossiGee.



“The actual nickname was ‘Possible’ and Sark changed it to PossiGee. That is, Possible, my gee”, he said.



Talking about how he met Sark, he narrated that, “I met Sark back in 2002/03 through a friend called Kofi Piesie who is also a rapper. They were in school at the time so whenever Piesie came to the studio, he would bring Sark along and since then, we’ve been friends till now.”



PossiGee has worked with artistes, both locally and internationally.



Some of these artistes include R2bees, Sarkodie, Efya, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kidi, D Cryme, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Mr. Eazi, Obibini, Samini, VVIP, Edem, EL, Fuse ODG, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Kwaw Kese, Kelvinbwoy, and many more.



He is also known for mixing popular songs like Ruff N Smooth’s Dance for me, Hero by Stonebwoy, Angela by Kuami Eugene, Far Away by Sarkodie ft. Korede Bello and King Promise ft. Sarkodie’s CCTV, among others.