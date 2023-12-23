You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 23Article 1903157

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular transgender Fola Francis drowns in Lagos beach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The late Fola Francis The late Fola Francis

Fola Francis, a prominent Nigerian transgender model and fashion designer, has tragically passed away.

Reports indicate that she drowned on December 20, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.

Vincent Desmond, a freelance journalist, officially confirmed her demise in a statement released on Friday.

Desmond expressed the profound impact Fola Francis had as a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only to him but to many others.

He conveyed the deep sorrow felt by friends and family and announced that details regarding a memorial would be shared at a later date.

In the meantime, they requested privacy to mourn and remember Fola.

Notably, Fola Francis made history as the first Nigerian transgender model to grace the runway at Lagos Fashion Week for designers Cute-Saint and Fruché.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Paramount Chief of Kwamankese Traditional Council

You are incompetent - Chief lambastes Abura Asebu Kwamankese MP

Sportsleading sports icon

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Businessleading business icon

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been under investigation

How Nigeria's ousted Central Bank Governor hid billions of cash in 593 foreign accounts

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo of some students hanging out

France bans Nigerian students from bringing families

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The NSA has described the purpoted election as null and void

The unsanctioned GRFU Congress : An inside story