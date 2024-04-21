Popular songs and music awards of KODA

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Late gospel singer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto known within the entertainment circles as KODA, is the brain and soul behind some of the most electrifying gospel music and albums enjoyed by music lovers.



His ability to write songs, to produce records, and his prowess as a multi-instrumentalist made him one of the best gospel singers and stage performers in the country.



Throughout his illustrious music career, he produced eight (8) albums, and three (3) major hit singles and bagged numerous awards. He shared the stage with the likes of Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Nathaniel Bassey, MOG, and many other A-list gospel singers.



On Sunday, April 21, 2024, the death of the gospel singer was made public by a source close to his family.



Here is a list of his albums, major hit songs, and awards won throughout his career.



Albums produced by KODA



1. Nyame Beye (God'll do it) 2. Waye Wie (He's done it) 3. My Passion - Christian Jazz 4. Joy - Christian Jazz 5. Black & White 6. Oxygen 7. Hosanna 8. Keteke



Major hit singles by KODA



1. Nkwa Abodoo featuring Nacee 2. Nsem Pii 3. Adooso



Awards won by KODA



In 2015, he won ‘Record of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards with ‘Nkwaa Abodoo’. In 2014, he won ‘Producer of the Year’ at the Africa Gospel Music Award with ‘Himself’. He was also nominated for ‘Song with a Cause’ category at the Christian Community Music Awards.



