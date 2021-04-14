Popular producer Paq drops first single”Rainfall and Sunshine” of his tape

Music of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian producer and songwriter Paq has dropped a single “Rainfall and sunshine” off his highly anticipated tape.



The multiple Hitmakerreleased the song on his birthday. The Obsession tape comes after his highly successful projects The Afrobeat Tape and Boundless EP.



Rainfall and sunshine is a song that talks about my life and my musical journey. I was inspired to write this song based on my truth and experiences with life.



It comprises of my failures, success, disappointments, and my resilience to always strive for more and most importantly how far God has brought me.



Above all, I’ve learnt a big lesson throughout this journey. I’ve been taught to appreciate the little things in life and that in Gods own time everything will fall in place.



Paq is known in Ghana for his constant hit songs produced for award-winning Ghanaian act Shatta Wale.



Stanley Dartey known in the showbiz circles as PAQ is a music producer, songwriter and beatmaker from Ghana.



Listen to the song below:



