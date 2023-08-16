Popular musician takes comedian AY’s wife shopping in Atlanta after tragic fire accident

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Veteran Nigerian music star, Olu Maintain, has shown kindness to popular comedian, Ayo Makun, and his wife, Mabel, after their house caught fire in Lagos.



One can recall that the celebrity couple lost their mansion in a fire incident that occurred on Sunday, August 6.



Properties worth millions of naira were also lost in the process.



The couple afterward, traveled to the US to spend time with their children in their Atlanta home.



Fortunately, they ran into the 'Yahoo' hitmaker, who took AY's wife, Mabel, on a shopping spree to restore some of the things she lost in the fire.



Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of them shopping for perfumes and other items at the mall, AY wrote:



“@realmabelmakun and I ran into @mrolumaintain and @dewavesempire at Lenox Mall today. These brothers of mine decided to show her love based on what she lost through the fire incident that engulfed our home. Please help me tag and thank them. The whole thing was just too spontaneous. We are very grateful”



