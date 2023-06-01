Popular model lists opportunities sex unlocks

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Popular Ghanaian model, Ama Reginald, has admitted that sex unlocks a lot of wonderful things.



Speaking on Clout Africa's 'Girl Republic' the media personality mentioned marriages of her friends that had lasted a decade, saying that the couplings were sparked by coitus.



According to her, there’s nothing like “love at first sight” because she believes in attraction first.



“Let me explain, you don’t believe in love at first sight, right? There’s no such thing as that. So, first of all, I feel like it’s attraction first. It doesn’t have to be we have to be, ‘Oh my God, we have to talk to each other for how many months’. I mean you guys are adults, it’s consent. If you want to have s3x, you find a person that’s attractive, and from there," she stated.



She went ahead to state some benefits people have derived from kickstarting thier relationship with sex.



“I actually think that a lot of great things happen from s3x. You don’t have to agree with me, you don’t have to.



I’ve had people that are married now, they are my friends, when they met each other, it was s3x first. That is why I’m saying a lot of great things start off from s3x.



“My friends have been married ten years now. It all started with s3x… from s3x….from club. So I feel like a lot of great things start from s3x. I would have given you a buss down experience but not here, nah! I’ll pass.”