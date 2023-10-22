Popular footballer pays tribute to Mohbad after scoring goals on a pitch

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Asisat Oshoala, a popular Nigerian footballer paid tribute to the late singer, Mohbad, in a heartfelt Instagram post.



This tribute comes in the wake of developments following the unfortunate passing of the Nigerian musician, on September 12, 2023.



The news of Mohbad's demise was conveyed by his friends on the mentioned date, following his alleged treatment for an ear infection.



However, the exact cause of his death remains officially undisclosed as of now.



Nevertheless, the memory of Mohbad continues to be celebrated by well-wishers and fans alike.



In honor of Mohbad, Asisat Oshoala, who recently showcased her football prowess by scoring twice in a match against Granada, took to her Instagram page to express her sentiment.



She shared a picture in which she rocked a shirt that had Mohbad's image after scoring a goal on the pitch.



The picture had a caption, "Double for Imole. Keep resting young king #LightBoy."



This statement swiftly garnered the attention of numerous individuals who offered their thoughts and sentiments.



