Popular female personalities who make ‘motherhood-goals’ attractive

They say, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!
Yes, motherhood is a beautiful thing, and in Ghana, several personalities have tried to keep their families especially their children away from the public’s eye.
Notwithstanding there are a few who continue to bless their social media followers with photos of their children from time to time.
Their fans, in turn, shower them with love through their pleasant comments under such posts.
Here is a list of celebrated Ghanaian women who have caused the ovaries of young ladies to tickle with photos and videos of their children.
Dentaa Amoateng
Lace: @ntomapa Designer: @aprilrust MUA: @maquillage_by_abyna Hair: @hairhubgh @redgingerforhair Baby outfit: @laredoute @gapkids Thank you Auntie @j_o_j_0 ???? ????: @rimlescreatives On a day like this I promise you that I will inspire you to be a powerful, confident and strong girl my dear daughter Skylar-Avagrace. No days off when Jehovah blesses you with parenthood. You step up even when life is coming at you from different angles. I’m honoured to be your earthly tour guide, whilst Jehovah does the rest. I will empower you as you empower me. What a beautiful balance ???? I take such great pride in being able to celebrate this amazing day with you as your mother, friend and millions of other beautiful girls for the first time ???? On a day like this I UNAPOLOGETICALLY CELEBRATE YOU ???????????? Happy International Day Of The Girl Child @unwomen @undp @glblctzn @goalmindsonline WELCOME TO THE NEW CHAPTER ???? #BiancaBuckman #EyesOnThePrize #WorkPlayPray #Television #Radio #Magazine #Film #Empowerment #Woman #Diaspora #LifeAndLivingIt #GoalMinds #Media #Broadcasting #MC #Happiness #Blessings #Focus #Determined #Gratitude #GlobalVoice #AfricanVoice #OpenSky #ProudParent #AfricanWoman #Music #SameJehovahGod #ConnectingtheDots
Today I pray for everyone seeking the fruit of the womb... May God remember you. Have a lovely day. #queenofcomedygh???? #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamekala #Schwarfm #SchwarTv #thegeilings Meet my children Ian @heerdegen_ Irvin @irvin_jnr ,Penalistic_pena @penalistic_pena #Tbt...let's throw back to Sunday @maswoyeje birthday party look
